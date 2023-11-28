Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 28, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Crown Castle Inc. ((CCI - Free Report) ) jumped 3.5% following reports that activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake of over $2 million in the company
  • Etsy, Inc.’s ((ETSY - Free Report) ) shares rose 3% after data showed solid online sales on Black Friday.
  • Shares of Walmart, Inc. ((WMT - Free Report) ) gained on the broader retail rally.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s ((AFRM - Free Report) ) shares surged 12% as an increasing number of consumers turned to Buy Now, Pay Later options for their Cyber Monday shopping.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) - free report >>

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) - free report >>

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services internet reit retail