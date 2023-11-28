See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - free report >>
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - free report >>
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Golar LNG (GLNG) Now
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG - Free Report) is benefiting from investor-friendly initiatives and solid liquidity.
Factors Favoring GLNG
Efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are impressive. As of third-quarter 2023, Golar LNG had $117.3 million available for further repurchases out of the $150 million approved. It also pays a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.
The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 1.95 at the end of third-quarter 2023. A current ratio of more than 1 implies that the company has enough liquid assets to cover its short-term liabilities.
Upbeat demand for LNG is a tailwind for Golar LNG. Amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, Europe is likely to have sought gas supplies outside Russia. This is expected to have driven demand for LNG vessels. In fact, the company’s total operating revenues have increased 5% year over year in the first nine months of 2023.
Key Risks
Although economic activities picked up from the pandemic gloom, supply-chain disruptions continue to dent shipping stocks like Golar LNG. Increased operating costs are also limiting bottom-line growth.
Zacks Rank
GLNG currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) and SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) .
Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.
SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.