Kraft Heinz (KHC) Rewards Shareholders With Buyback Plan

The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC Quick Quote KHC - Free Report) has been focused on boosting shareholder value via dividends and share buybacks. Management approved a share buyback program, allowing the company to repurchase shares worth up to $3 billion by Dec 26, 2026. This move is part of the company's broader capital allocation strategy. The share repurchase program is intended to be funded with excess cash after accounting for disciplined capital spending, dividends, maintaining a targeted Net Leverage of 3.0X and exploring opportunities, such as acquisitions, divestitures and partnerships. Notably, KHC reached its Net Leverage goal of 3.0X in the third quarter of 2023, achieving a milestone on its transformation path. The company's share repurchase program acts as an opportunity to provide value to stockholders, while reflecting its healthy financial status and confidence in prospects.
Kraft Heinz ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,052 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2,620 million for the first nine months of 2023. The company generated a free cash flow of $1,841 million in the first nine months of 2023.
KHC has been making regular dividend payments and announced a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share recently, payable Dec 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 1. The company currently has a dividend yield of 1.6% and a free cash flow yield of 5.8%. Wrapping Up
Kraft Heinz has been benefiting from strength in its three key pillars — Foodservice, Emerging Markets and U.S. Retail Grow platforms. Further, the company has been focused on enhancing productivity throughout its value chain and channeling operational efficiencies back into crucial areas. Robust pricing strategies have been protecting the company’s margins amid inflation.
