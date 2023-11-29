Back to top

The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) reported $388.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.6%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $370.76 million, representing a surprise of +4.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The AZEK Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial: $39.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.4%.
  • Net Sales- Residential: $349.66 million versus $329.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.6% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial: $9.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.45 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Residential: $117.97 million versus $100.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of The AZEK Company have returned +23.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

