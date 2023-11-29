We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Calls Off Lubnor Refinery Sale to Grepar
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , Brazil's state-owned oil and gas company, terminated negotiations to divest its Lubnor refinery to Grepar, an investment holding company. The deal was expected to be finalized on Nov 25. The decision followed Grepar’s failure to meet certain conditions that Petrobras set for the sale.
The Lubnor refinery, located in Mucuripe, Ceará, Brazil, has a processing capacity of 8,200 barrels per day and produces a range of products, including asphalt and naphthenic lubricants. Grepar agreed to pay $54 million for the refinery and associated assets.
Petrobras stated that it remains committed to Lubnor's operational continuity and will ensure the safety and reliability of its units. The company is currently evaluating its options for the refinery's future.
Reasons for the Termination
The specific reasons behind Grepar's failure to meet the conditions have not been publicly disclosed. However, industry analysts speculate that the company may have faced financial difficulties or regulatory hurdles.
Implications for Petrobras
The termination of the Lubnor deal could have a number of implications for Petrobras. The company will need to find a new buyer for the refinery, which could be a lengthy and challenging process. Additionally, Petrobras may have to invest additional capital in the refinery to maintain its operations.
Implications for the Brazilian Refining Industry
The Lubnor deal was seen as a sign of Petrobras's commitment to divesting its refining assets and focusing on upstream exploration and production. The termination of the deal could raise doubt regarding Petrobras' divestiture plans and have a negative impact on Brazil’s refining industry.
