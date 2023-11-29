We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
India ETF (INDA) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 20.5% from its 52-week low price of $37.77/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
INDA in Focus
The underlying MSCI India Index is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of companies whose market capitalization represents the top 85% of companies in the Indian securities market. The product charges 64 bps in annual fees.
Why the Move?
Indian shares advanced lately, thanks to information technology (IT) stocks, dovish commentary from a U.S. Federal Reserve official that boosted bets of rate cuts by as early as March 2024.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, INDA might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 7.10, which gives cues of a further rally.