Company News for Nov 29, 2023

  • Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. ((ESLT - Free Report) ) declined 2.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 per share.
  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s ((RNA - Free Report) ) surged 14.9% after the company announced that it is widening its cardiovascular collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to develop new types of RNA therapeutics, the clinical development of which is being funded by the latter.
  • Shares of Zscaler, Inc. ((ZS - Free Report) ) gained 1% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $0.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.
  • Seadrill Limited’s ((SDRL - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.10 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share.

