Compared to Estimates, PVH (PVH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PVH (PVH - Free Report) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $2.90 for the same period compares to $2.60 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.72, the EPS surprise was +6.62%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for PVH here>>>
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America: $359.20 million versus $346.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
- Revenue- Calvin Klein North America: $375.50 million versus $361.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
- Revenue- Calvin Klein International: $646.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $649.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International: $850.70 million compared to the $895.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale: $130.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $140.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.
- Revenue- Total Calvin Klein: $1.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
- Revenue- Royalty revenue: $108 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $107.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
- Revenue- Advertising and other revenue: $29.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
- Revenue- Net sales: $2.23 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (Non-GAAP)- Total Heritage Brands Wholesale: $7.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.55 million.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (Non-GAAP)- Corporate: -$45.80 million versus -$51.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of PVH have returned +21.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.