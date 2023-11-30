Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Synopsys (SNPS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. EPS of $3.17 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.04, the EPS surprise was +4.28%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Synopsys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance and service: $279.70 million versus $265.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change.
  • Revenue- Total products revenue: $1.32 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Time-based products: $870.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $939.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Revenue- Upfront products: $449.18 million compared to the $374.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.4% year over year.
  • Revenue by segment- Software Integrity: $131.70 million compared to the $134.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by segment- Design IP: $513.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $401.17 million.
  • Revenue by segment- Design Automation: $953.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion.
  • Adjusted operating income- Software Integrity: $20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.07 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Synopsys here>>>

Shares of Synopsys have returned +15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise