Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Victoria's Secret (VSCO - Free Report) reported $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of -$0.86 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.80, the EPS surprise was -7.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Victoria's Secret performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - Stores and Direct: -7% versus -7.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total stores - Company-Operated: 839 compared to the 836 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total stores - China Joint Venture: 69 versus 71 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Victoria's Secret here>>>

Shares of Victoria's Secret have returned +24.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise