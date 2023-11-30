We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
D.R. Horton (DHI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) closed at $127.26, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
The the stock of homebuilder has risen by 20.65% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 15.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.77%.
The upcoming earnings release of D.R. Horton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.83, reflecting a 2.54% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.61 billion, indicating a 4.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.33 per share and a revenue of $36.44 billion, indicating changes of +3.69% and +2.76%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for D.R. Horton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.92% higher within the past month. D.R. Horton presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.56.
Meanwhile, DHI's PEG ratio is currently 0.72. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.71.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 144, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.