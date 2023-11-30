We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
G-III Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) closed at $28.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories maker had gained 12.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 11.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.77%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of G-III Apparel Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 5, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.08, marking a 54.07% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.13 billion, showing a 4.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $3.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.74% and +2.35%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, G-III Apparel Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, G-III Apparel Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.32, which means G-III Apparel Group is trading at a discount to the group.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.