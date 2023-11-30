Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT - Free Report) is a data-driven digital marketing services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 900% downward over the last 60 days.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) is a banking products and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR - Free Report) is a communications and compliance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

