Chevron (CVX) Seeks Clearance for Namibian Offshore Drilling
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) has submitted an application to Namibian regulatory authorities for an environmental clearance certificate, signaling the energy giant's intent to undertake oil and gas exploration activities in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia, as reported by Oil & Gas Journal on Tuesday.
According to the report, the application, if approved, would pave the way for Chevron to undertake exploration work in Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 90, specifically on Block 2813B. Sintana Energy Inc., a key stakeholder in the venture through its investment in InterOil, announced on Nov 27 that the environmental clearance certificate would cover the drilling of up to five exploration wells and five appraisal wells.
The proposed commencement date for these activities is set for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The specific geographic focus of this endeavor is Block 2813B, which is governed by PEL 90 and situated in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia. CVX's strategic move into the Namibian offshore region aligns with broader industry trends, highlighting the potential for significant hydrocarbon discoveries.
