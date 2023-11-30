See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX - Free Report) has a 0.55% expense ratio and 0.41% management fee. FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 12.98% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Invesco Small Cap Value A (VSCAX - Free Report) : 1.09% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. VSCAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 13.16% over the last five years, VSCAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price New Amer Growth I (PNAIX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PNAIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 14.97%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.