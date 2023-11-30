Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) reported $823.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $826.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -34.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cracker Barrel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable-store sales - Retail - YoY change: -8.1% compared to the -6.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change: -0.5% versus 0% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Retail: $163.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $167.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
  • Revenues- Restaurant: $644.89 million versus $663.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cracker Barrel here>>>

Shares of Cracker Barrel have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise