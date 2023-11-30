Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC - Free Report) reported $672.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.3%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $519.38 million, representing a surprise of +29.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +128.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fluence Energy, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Asset under Management - Energy Storage Products-Deployed: 2,500 MW versus 2,909.58 MW estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Asset under Management - Digital Contracts: 14,400 MW compared to the 15,987.98 MW average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Asset under Management - Service Contracts: 2,300 MW versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,662.88 MW.
  • Revenue from energy storage products and solutions: $667.87 million compared to the $497.39 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue from digital applications and solutions: $1.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.69 million.
  • Revenue from services: $4.65 million compared to the $7.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fluence Energy, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. have returned +51% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise