Hawaiian Holdings' (HA) Arm to Add New Routes This Summer

Hawaiian Holdings’ (HA - Free Report) subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, announced that it will connect Honolulu with Salt Lake City International Airport. Starting in May 2024, the new route will be operated daily with 189-seat A321neos.  

Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO, Peter Ingram, stated, “We know this new route will excite travelers in both Utah and Hawai'i given our tourism and education ties, and shared Pacific Island communities. We are eager to strengthen these relationships when we launch our service next summer.”

Additionally, Hawaiian Airlines noted that it would expand its service from Sacramento to Lihue and Kona, starting on May 24 and May 25, respectively. The routes will be operational four and three times weekly, respectively. Flight A321neos will operate both routes and are available for sale.

Such lucrative steps of adding new routes are expected to attract more traffic and boost the top line.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) and SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) .

Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.

SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.
 


