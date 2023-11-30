We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Avoid Norfolk Southern (NSC) Now
Norfolk Southern (NSC - Free Report) is currently mired in multiple headwinds, which, we believe, have made it an unimpressive investment option.
Let’s delve deeper.
Southward Earnings Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 4.6% south in the same time frame. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.
Weak Zacks Rank and Style Score: NSC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Moreover, the company’s current VGM Score of D shows its unattractiveness.
Unimpressive Price Performance: NSC has lost 12.7% of its value on a year-to-date basis, whereas its industry’s price performance has remained unchanged.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Headwinds: Norfolk Southern is being hurt by weak freight conditions. Inflation-related woes have brought about a reduction in consumer demand for goods, in turn, affecting freight volumes hauled by rail. The top line has been suffering due to below-par performances of all three key segments, namely, Merchandise, Intermodal and Coal.
Revenues are likely to be weak throughout 2023. Management expects 2023 revenues to decline at least 4% from 2022 actuals. Supply-chain disruptions and slower network velocity are further challenges confronting the company. Due to these headwinds, overall volumes have been lower. Moreover, costs have been high primarily due to expenses associated with the Eastern Ohio incident.
Bearish Industry Rank: The industry, to which NSC belongs, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198 (of 250 plus groups). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 21% of the Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.
A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.
