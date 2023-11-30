Everbridge ( EVBG Quick Quote EVBG - Free Report) recently announced that its advanced emergency and incident management platform has been selected by Dubai Civil Defense (DCD) for operational and crisis management. Everbridge’s software helps coordinate the management of single and multi-lingual user interfaces in several languages, including Latin, Greek, Cyrillic, Arabic and Chinese. The advanced Everbridge Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system is intended to help DCD reduce reaction times and deliver prompt support during urgent situations. With the adoption of the CAD system, nearly 20 million residents and tourists could be saved every year in the event of a crisis. Everbridge’s Growth Prospects Bright
Everbridge (EVBG) Software to Improve Public Safety in Dubai
Everbridge (EVBG - Free Report) recently announced that its advanced emergency and incident management platform has been selected by Dubai Civil Defense (DCD) for operational and crisis management.
Everbridge’s software helps coordinate the management of single and multi-lingual user interfaces in several languages, including Latin, Greek, Cyrillic, Arabic and Chinese.
The advanced Everbridge Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system is intended to help DCD reduce reaction times and deliver prompt support during urgent situations.
With the adoption of the CAD system, nearly 20 million residents and tourists could be saved every year in the event of a crisis.
Everbridge’s Growth Prospects Bright
Everbridge’s success is driven by its expanding clientele. It continues to remain a trustworthy partner for government organizations.
The company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $114.2 million, which increased 3% year over year. Higher revenues from subscriptions aided growth.
Subscriptions were $104.3 million, up 8% year over year.
Everbridge has onboarded several new Critical Event Management (CEM) clients recently, including a Federal Government department, an Australian Bank, and a large international charitable organization.
Recently Everbridge partnered with COP28 World Climate Summit to help governments and businesses minimize the impact of climate change with public safety technologies and index-based insurance.
The company aims to help organizations manage risk and critical events more efficiently to help create a more sustainable world.
Outlook Moderate
For the fourth quarter of 2023, Everbridge expects revenues between $114 million and $115.5 million, indicating a decrease of 3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $114.7 million, indicating a decrease of 2.1% year over year.
The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, indicating growth of 25.6% from the year-ago quarter.
For fiscal 2023, Everbridge expects revenues between $447 million and $448.5 million indicating 4% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for the same is pegged at $447.72 million, indicating 3.5% year-over-year growth.
The consensus estimates for fiscal 2024 earnings are pegged at $1.52 per share, indicating growth of 126.9% year over year.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Everbridge currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Everbridge’s shares have plunged 30.3% year to date against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s rise of 54.8%.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Flex (FLEX - Free Report) and Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA shares have gained 229.4% in the year-to-date period. NVIDIA's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 13.5%.
Flex shares have gained 19.6% in the year-to-date period. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12.3%.
Badger Meter’s shares have gained 34.6% in the year-to-date period. Badger Meter’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.4%.