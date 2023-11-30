We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Box (BOX) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Box (BOX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, indicating an increase of 22.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $262.03 million, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Box metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Billings' will reach $259.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $258.24 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Billings growth rate' will reach 0.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Remaining performance obligations (RPO) (period end)' should arrive at $1.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Box have experienced a change of +5.6% in the past month compared to the +10.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>