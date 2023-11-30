Stride's (LRN) MedCerts and UNE to Boost Healthcare Careers

MedCerts, a
Stride, Inc. ( LRN Quick Quote LRN - Free Report) company, partnered with the University of New England (UNE) — College of Professional Studies — to offer various healthcare-focused classes. These online courses, ranging from entry-level to advanced will enhance UNE's healthcare offerings and provide more career options for students in a growing field. UNE and MedCerts joined forces to address the shortage of healthcare professionals. The partnership aims to boost the number of qualified students entering the field by providing essential credentials Specializing in online and blended education programs, MedCerts offers high-quality healthcare training courses ensuring accessibility for working adult students. The company is optimistic about its partnership with UNE and to serve learners. Following the partnership’s announcement, shares of Stride moved up 3.6% during trading hours and 0.3% in the after-hours trading session on Nov 29. Focus on the Career Learning Segment
Shares of this education company have surged 91.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks
Schools industry’s 40.3% growth. The company's thriving Career Learning segment through various growth initiatives supported the uptrend. In 2020, the company acquired Galvanize, Tech Elevator and MedCerts, which expanded LRN's product offerings significantly. The hybrid training programs (in-person or online) from these brands contributed to the segment’s growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, revenues in the Career Learning segment increased 17.8% to $180.8 million year over year. Also, the enrollment in the quarter moved up 14.1% to 70,300 students and revenue per enrollment increased 5.7% to $2,144 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Stride currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3% on average. Shares of RCL have surged 73.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 57.7% and 187.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV Quick Quote LYV - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5% on average. Shares of LYV have increased 13.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 36.5% and 132.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( SKX Quick Quote SKX - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.3% on average. Shares of SKX have increased 36.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 8.2% and 44.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Image: Bigstock
Stride's (LRN) MedCerts and UNE to Boost Healthcare Careers
MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) company, partnered with the University of New England (UNE) — College of Professional Studies — to offer various healthcare-focused classes. These online courses, ranging from entry-level to advanced will enhance UNE's healthcare offerings and provide more career options for students in a growing field.
UNE and MedCerts joined forces to address the shortage of healthcare professionals. The partnership aims to boost the number of qualified students entering the field by providing essential credentials
Specializing in online and blended education programs, MedCerts offers high-quality healthcare training courses ensuring accessibility for working adult students. The company is optimistic about its partnership with UNE and to serve learners.
Following the partnership’s announcement, shares of Stride moved up 3.6% during trading hours and 0.3% in the after-hours trading session on Nov 29.
Focus on the Career Learning Segment
Shares of this education company have surged 91.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 40.3% growth. The company's thriving Career Learning segment through various growth initiatives supported the uptrend. In 2020, the company acquired Galvanize, Tech Elevator and MedCerts, which expanded LRN's product offerings significantly. The hybrid training programs (in-person or online) from these brands contributed to the segment’s growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, revenues in the Career Learning segment increased 17.8% to $180.8 million year over year. Also, the enrollment in the quarter moved up 14.1% to 70,300 students and revenue per enrollment increased 5.7% to $2,144 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Stride currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3% on average. Shares of RCL have surged 73.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 57.7% and 187.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5% on average. Shares of LYV have increased 13.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 36.5% and 132.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.3% on average. Shares of SKX have increased 36.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 8.2% and 44.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.