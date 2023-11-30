Gear Up for Smucker (SJM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Smucker (
SJM Quick Quote SJM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.96 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.3%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Smucker metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' stands at $708.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' should come in at $474.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -37.9%.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- International and Away From Home' to reach $305.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- U.S. Retail Consumer Foods' reaching $473.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment profit- U.S. retail coffee' will likely reach $192.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $187.70 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Segment profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' will reach $93.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $120.10 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment profit- International and Away From Home' at $49.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $41.50 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment profit- U.S. retail consumer Foods' will reach $116.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $100.30 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>> Over the past month, Smucker shares have recorded returns of -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Smucker (SJM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
