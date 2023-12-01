ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, ASML (
ASML Quick Quote ASML - Free Report) closed at $683.76, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.
Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers witnessed a gain of 13.04% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 14.04% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 10.72%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.06, up 7.66% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.34 billion, reflecting a 11.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $20.62 per share and a revenue of $28.82 billion, signifying shifts of +38.48% and +24.91%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.1.
One should further note that ASML currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.04 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
