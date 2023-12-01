We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest market close, KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) reached $12.39, with a -0.4% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 22.56% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 11.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.72%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of KeyCorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 34.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, down 17.36% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -42.19% and -11.46%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for KeyCorp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.35% downward. Currently, KeyCorp is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note KeyCorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.83 of its industry.
Investors should also note that KEY has a PEG ratio of 2.6 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KEY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.