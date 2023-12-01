We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ulta (ULTA) Q3 Earnings
Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) reported $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $5.07 for the same period compares to $5.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.96, the EPS surprise was +2.22%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ulta here>>>
- Comparable sales - YoY change: 4.5% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3%.
- Total stores open at end of the quarter: 1,374 versus 1,370 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Total gross square feet at end of the quarter: 14,405.87 Msq ft versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14,390.59 Msq ft.
- Number of stores opened during the quarter: 12 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8.
- Total stores open at beginning of the quarter: 1,362 compared to the 1,362 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Services: 4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.5%.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath: 13% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Skincare: 19% versus 24.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools: 19% compared to the 21% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other: 3% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 42% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 41.5%.
Shares of Ulta have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.