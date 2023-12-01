Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Marvell (MRVL) Q3 Earnings

Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +2.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marvell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue by end market- Data center: $555.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $530.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure: $316.50 million compared to the $283.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial: $106.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $110.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Consumer: $168.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $188.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking: $271.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $288.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.9%.
Shares of Marvell have returned +17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

