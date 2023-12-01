Back to top

Compared to Estimates, UiPath (PATH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UiPath (PATH - Free Report) reported $325.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.1%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +71.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UiPath performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $1.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion.
  • Net New ARR: $70 million compared to the $53.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Licenses: $148.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $138.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.3%.
  • Revenue- Subscription services: $167.53 million compared to the $163.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $10.32 million versus $12.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.4% change.
Shares of UiPath have returned +28% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

