3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX - Free Report) : 0.98% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FADTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 19.05% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Schwartz Value Fund (RCMFX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.16%. Management fee: 0.8%. RCMFX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.6% over the last five years.

Ivy Large Cap Growth A (WLGAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. WLGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. WLGAX has an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.61%, and annual returns of 13.8% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


