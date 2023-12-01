We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Union Pacific (UNP) to Launch International Terminal in Phoenix
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP - Free Report) is gearing up to strengthen its international footprint. The railroad company recently announced plans to launch a new international intermodal terminal in Phoenix. This new terminal is expected to offer rail options between ocean ports in the Los Angeles Basin and the Southwest region in the United States.
Union Pacific anticipates to open the terminal in the first quarter of 2024.
Kenny Rocker, executive vice president of Marketing and Sales at Union Pacific, stated, "We are excited to offer regional shippers and receivers in Arizona a fast, sustainable rail option to move product into and out of Southern California that is cost competitive and removes trucks from our nation's congested highways, with an ability to expand offerings and grow in the future."
The new terminal will open with drayage support provided by Duncan & Son Lines, a logistics firm in Buckeye, AZ. This should help reduce truck emissions on California and Arizona highways.
Over the past six months, shares of Union Pacific have gained 13.4%, outperforming the industry’s rise of 1.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Union Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) and SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) . Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.02% for the current year. WAB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.11%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s current-year earnings has improved 5.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of WAB have gained 17.3% year to date.
SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s current-year earnings has improved 31.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of SKYW have surged 181.3% year to date.
SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.57%, on average.