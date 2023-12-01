Back to top

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, DKS broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

DKS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 17.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Looking at DKS's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 8 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DKS for more gains in the near future.


