Chico's (CHS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, Chico's FAS (CHS - Free Report) reported revenue of $505.13 million, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $512.65 million, representing a surprise of -1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chico's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1,256 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,258.
  • Number of stores - Total Chicos: 602 compared to the 603 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total WH/BM: 374 compared to the 374 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total Soma: 280 versus 281 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Chico?s: $252.22 million compared to the $252.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Net sales- Soma: $105.41 million compared to the $105.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- White House Black Market: $147.50 million compared to the $155 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
Shares of Chico's have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

