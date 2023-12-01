AstraZeneca (AZN) to Discontinue Two Studies on Lokelma

AstraZeneca PLC ( AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) announced that it plans to discontinue an outcomes study and a chronic kidney disease (CKD) study on its hyperkaliemia (HK) drug, Lokelma.
Lokelma is approved in several countries across the globe for the treatment of HK in adults, including patients with end-stage kidney disease and hemodialysis. HK is a severe condition characterized by high levels of potassium in the blood and Lokelma is a highly selective, oral potassium-removing agent.
The phase III evidence studies
— STABILIZE-CKD and DIALIZE-Outcomes — that are planned to be discontinued are part of AstraZeneca’s CRYSTALIZE evidence program.
The company decided to stop the studies mentioned above owing to the substantially increased timeline of enrollment and low event rates, which prohibited the timely delivery of data from the study to advance clinical practice meaningfully. However, the decision to discontinue the study is not due to safety concerns for Lokelma.
Shares of AstraZeneca have lost 4.7% so far this year against the
We note that the double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III STABILIZE-CKD study assessed the effect of Lokelma as an adjunct to optimized RAASi therapy on CKD progression in patients with CKD and HK or who are at risk of HK.
The double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III DIALIZE-Outcomes study evaluated the effect of Lokelma on arrhythmia-related cardiovascular outcomes in patients on chronic hemodialysis with recurrent HK.
