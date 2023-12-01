We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 72.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $73.03 million, increasing 17% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some C3.ai, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription' to come in at $64.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross margin- Professional services' will reach 78.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 45% in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross margin- Subscription' will reach 54.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68%.
C3.ai, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +6.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.