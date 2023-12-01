We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock Gains as Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) have gained 3.5% on the NYSE following the release of its fiscal fourth-quarter and 2023 (ended Oct 31) results. Adjusted net income of C$3.97 billion ($2.92 billion) marginally increased from the prior-year quarter.
Results were aided by an improvement in revenues. However, higher expenses and provisions were the undermining factors. In the reported quarter, the company’s capital ratios improved.
Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Total revenues were C$13.03 billion ($9.59 billion), up 3.7% year over year.
Net interest income was C$6.54 billion ($4.82 billion), growing 4.1% from the prior-year quarter. Non-interest income was C$6.48 billion ($4.78 billion), which rose 3.2% year over year.
Non-interest expenses were C$8.14 billion ($6 billion), up 13% year over year.
The company’s provision for credit losses was C$720 million ($530.3 million), up 89% from the year-ago quarter.
As of Oct 31, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada’s total loans were C$857.78 billion ($631.72 billion), up 2.1% from the prior quarter. Deposits totaled C$1.23 trillion ($0.91 trillion), up 1.3% sequentially. Total assets were C$2 trillion ($1.47 trillion), up 2.4%.
Capital Ratios Improve
As of Oct 31, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.7%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 13.8%. Total capital ratio was 17.6%, up from 15.4%.
The company’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.5%, up from 12.6% in the prior-year quarter.
Our View
Improvement in loan balances, higher rates and a diversified product mix will likely keep driving Royal Bank of Canada’s organic growth. However, higher provisions on the uncertain economic outlook are major near-term concerns.
Royal Bank of Canada currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Performance of Other Canadian Banks
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD - Free Report) reported fiscal fourth-quarter and 2023 (ended Oct 31) results. Quarterly adjusted net income of C$3.51 billion ($2.58 billion) decreased 13.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Results were adversely impacted by higher expenses and a rise in provision for credit losses. Nonetheless, a rise in adjusted revenues and a strong balance sheet position acted as tailwinds during the quarter.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) reported fiscal fourth-quarter (ended Oct 31) and fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted net income was C$1.67 billion ($1.23 billion), which declined 36% year over year. Results excluded certain one-time items.
A rise in expenses, a significant surge in provisions for credit losses and a lower loan balance hurt the results. However, higher non-interest income, net interest income and solid capital ratios were tailwinds.