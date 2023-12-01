We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Omnicom (OMC) Rises 7.6% in a Month: What You Should Know
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) has had an impressive run in the past month, appreciating 7.6%.
The company posted better-than-expected earnings performance in the last four quarters, driven by solid performance across global geographies and continued strength in faster-growing disciplines. Consistency and diversity of Omnicom's operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure long-term profitability for the company.
It is currently benefiting from new business wins and remains focused on integrating creativity, digital technology and data for developing marketing solutions that are capable of catering to the business transformation needs of clients.
Omnicom has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company paid dividends of $581.1 million, $592.3 million and $562.7 million, respectively. It repurchased shares worth $611.4 million, $527.3 million and $222 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Such moves not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.
Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
