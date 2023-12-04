See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - free report >>
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - free report >>
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 4th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) is a global energy technology company that delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB - Free Report) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Keysight Technologies (KEYS - Free Report) is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.