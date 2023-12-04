Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) is a global energy technology company that delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB - Free Report) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS - Free Report) is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

