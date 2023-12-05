Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Carvana (CVNA) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CVNA broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of CVNA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that CVNA could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account CVNA's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 6 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on CVNA for more gains in the near future.


