Company News for Dec 4, 2023

  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. ((ULTA - Free Report) ) shares surged 10.8% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 5.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96 per share.
  • American Woodmark Corporation ((AMWD - Free Report) ) gained 15.4% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of 2.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 per share.
  • Samsara Inc. ((IOT - Free Report) ) shares jumped 25.6% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share.
  • Shares of UiPath Inc. ((PATH - Free Report) ) climbed 26.7% after reporting third-quarter 2023 revenues of $325.9 million, outpacing the consensus estimate by $315.5 million.
     

