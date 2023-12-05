We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Lululemon (LULU) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.19 billion, up 17.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lululemon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Direct to consumer' reaching $903.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Company-operated stores' of $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other' will likely reach $213.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- United States' stands at $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Canada' to reach $302.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total stores' at 694. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 623 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Net New Stores' should arrive at 22. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Comparable Sales' will reach 12.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lululemon here>>>
Shares of Lululemon have demonstrated returns of +14.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LULU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>