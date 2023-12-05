We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Buy SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Now
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in future. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.
Let’s take a look at the factors that make the stock a strong investment pick at the moment.
An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have rallied 163% in the past year against the industry 1.9% decline.
Solid Rank & VGM Score: SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment.
Northward Estimate Revisions: Three estimates for 2023 earnings moved north in the past 60 days and one moved south, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north 38.8% in the past 60 days.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: SkyWest has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 32.6%.
Driving Factors: SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. In a bid to modernize its fleet, SkyWest entered into an agreement with Delta to add two E175 aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2023 and one in 2024. In third-quarter 2023, SKYW inked a deal with United Airlines for 19 new E175 jets.
Deliveries of the planes are scheduled to begin from late 2024 and continue till 2026. By 2026-end, SkyWest is likely to operate a total of 258 E175 aircraft.
We are impressed by SKYW's efforts to reward its shareholders through buybacks. The company has repurchased 9.6 million shares in the first nine months of 2023.
