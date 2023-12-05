We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UPS Expands in Asia With Hub at Hong Kong International Airport
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) is actively forging ahead to strengthen its foothold in the Asia Pacific market. To this end, UPS has recently inked a deal with the Hong Kong Airport Authority aimed at opening a new hub at the Hong Kong International Airport and near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.
The new hub, anticipated to be completed by 2028, should serve as UPS Hong Kong's main center for processing and managing imports, exports, and transshipments to and from Europe, the United States, and other parts of Asia.
The hub will be built on an area of 20,000 square meters, having direct access to aircraft. Powered by state-of-the-art sorting and scanning technology, the hub will be fully automated and environment-friendly. The hub is being constructed in such a way as to accommodate almost 1 million tons of annual capacity.
Apart from enhancing UPS’ existing operations in Hong Kong, this move is an initiative on the company’s part to expand its presence in the Greater Bay Area and serve the growing Asia Pacific consumer market. Last month, UPS completed a major expansion of its package sorting hub at Clark Airport.
Daryl Tay, president of UPS North Asia District, stated, "Hong Kong continues to be an engine of growth and a critical part of UPS's global smart logistics network. This new hub, along with our existing operations at Shenzhen Bao An Airport, demonstrate our continued commitment to Asia. We will continue to invest in areas of our network that bring unique value to our customers and create additional growth opportunities for UPS."
