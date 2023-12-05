We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of December 4, 2023
UiPath Inc. (PATH - Free Report) offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution for digital business operations.This process uses AI to automate repetitive
tasks and streamline business operations. RPA has changed the world, but UiPath is focused on removing the friction between good ideas and successful executions. So they created their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform. This platform helps organizations automate tasks that span different databases, business units, technologies, apps, and functions. UiPath serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. The company reported a 450% earnings beat back in May. It has never missed on earnings since its IPO back in 2021. In late November, the stock reported another impressive quarter that took the stock to 2023 highs and up over 100% for 2023.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) is one of the biggest global banks with assets worth $3.9 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $317.4 billion as of Sep 30, 2023. JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. High interest rates, buyouts, global expansion efforts and decent loan demand will aid net interest income (NII), though rising funding costs will weigh on it. JPMorgan is expanding its footprint in new regions. JPMorgan remains focused on acquiring the industry's best deposit franchise and strengthening its loan portfolio. JPMorgan has a solid balance sheet position and a solid capital distribution plan. Nine analysts revised their earnings estimate higher in the last 60 days for fiscal 2023, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased. JPM also boasts an average earnings surprise of 16.8%. Earnings are forecasted to see growth of double digits for the current fiscal year, and sales are expected to increase. JPM has been moving higher over the past four weeks as well, up 9.7% compared to the S&P 500's gain of 8.6%.