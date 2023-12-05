We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gained Today
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $38.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.54% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.
The airline's stock has climbed by 14.09% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 11.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.15, marking a 22.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.89 billion, up 3.36% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $55.64 billion, which would represent changes of +90.63% and +10%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Delta Air Lines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.52, which means Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that DAL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
