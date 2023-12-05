We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Wells Fargo (WFC) Gained Today
Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) closed at $45.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.54% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.
The biggest U.S. mortgage lender's stock has climbed by 8.17% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 10.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wells Fargo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.24, marking an 85.07% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.25 billion, up 3.01% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.24 per share and revenue of $82.32 billion, which would represent changes of +66.88% and +11.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Wells Fargo boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Wells Fargo is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.13, which means Wells Fargo is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that WFC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
