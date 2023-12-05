We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $39.17, indicating a +0.18% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 4.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 11.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.62%.
The upcoming earnings release of Greenbrier Companies will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1320%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $886.5 million, up 15.66% from the year-ago period.
GBX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.85% and -5.95%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Greenbrier Companies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Greenbrier Companies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.18.
Also, we should mention that GBX has a PEG ratio of 1.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.