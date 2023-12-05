We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kura Sushi (KRUS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) reached $63.03, with a -1.76% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.05% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 7.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kura Sushi in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, up 38.1% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $52.2 million, indicating a 32.76% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $241.15 million, which would represent changes of +192.86% and +28.66%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.86% decrease. Kura Sushi is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Kura Sushi is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 157.77. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.46.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.