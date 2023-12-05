Franklin Covey (FC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Franklin Covey (
FC Quick Quote FC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.54, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the corporate training and consultanting company had gained 9.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 12.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.62%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Franklin Covey in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 28.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $67.03 million, down 3.38% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $301.28 million. These totals would mark changes of +56.45% and +7.4%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Franklin Covey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.5% higher. Franklin Covey presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Franklin Covey's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.56, which means Franklin Covey is trading at a discount to the group.
It's also important to note that FC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Franklin Covey (FC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
