New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR - Free Report) is a specialty distribution company providing value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations, original equipment manufacturer and the industrial technologies markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI - Free Report) is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT - Free Report) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.0% downward over the last 60 days.
