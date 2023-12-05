We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Eni (E) Joins Global Drive to Tackle Methane Emissions at COP28
Eni SpA (E - Free Report) declared its participation as a donor in the Global Flaring and Methane Reduction (GFMR) trust fund during the COP28 summit.
The primary objective of this initiative, spearheaded by World Bank, is to assist governments and operators in developing countries in eradicating routine flaring and drastically reducing methane emissions from the Oil and Gas sector, aiming for near-zero levels by 2030.
The GFMR fund is strategically designed to offer technical assistance, facilitate policy and regulatory reforms, strengthen institutions and mobilize financing. By doing so, it aims to boost the efforts of governments and operators in implementing effective measures against methane emissions and flaring.
Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi expressed the company's commitment to this initiative, emphasizing its involvement in the early stages. Descalzi underscored the importance of addressing methane emissions and flaring promptly. Eni's contribution extends beyond financial support; the company is dedicated to leveraging its expertise and experience in methane emission abatement to create operational synergies through upcoming initiatives. Descalzi highlighted ongoing support in countries like Algeria and Egypt, where Eni is actively championing projects to combat methane emissions and flaring.
